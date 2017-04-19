This is what the large, spinning asteroid passing by Earth looks like

Asteroid 2014 JO25 is more than a million miles away, and NASA says the peanut-shaped rock isn't coming this close again for at least 500 years. Still, the asteroid makes a relatively close flyby on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Scientists are excited for a chance to study the asteroid at close proximity. Here are images showing the spinning asteroid.
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory California Institute of Technology
Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906

News

Here's an edited version of Library of Congress footage of the aftermath of the San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906. The 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:12 a.m. and was centered along the San Andreas Fault, which slices through coastal California. Most of the cities of central California were badly damaged. San Francisco, with thousands of unreinforced brick buildings - and thousands more closely-spaced wooden Victorian dwellings - was poorly prepared for a major fire. Collapsed buildings, broken chimneys, and a shortage of water due to broken mains led to several large fires that soon coalesced into a city-wide holocaust. The fire swept over nearly a quarter of the city, including the entire downtown area.

