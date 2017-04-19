News

April 19, 2017 8:24 AM

Atwater police want your help identifying a mail thief

Merced Sun-Star Staff

Atwater police are seeking the public’s help to identify a mail thief who pried open the mailboxes at Olzack Healthcare Consulting and Providence Financial & Insurance Services last week.

Surveillance footage shows a dark-colored car pull up to a stop sign in the 2000 block of Peace Court about 9 p.m. on April 12. The driver gets of of his car and walks up to the Olzack and Providence community mailbox. He uses a tool to pry open the mailbox and takes the mail inside. He then runs back to the car and drives away, police said in a news release.

The video footage shows a passenger sitting in the front seat of the car as well.

The suspect appears to be light skinned with a beard wearing a baseball cap, an Adidas T-shirt, dark pants and shoes.

The license plate number of the car cannot be seen in the video. The car appears to be a small or medium size sedan, possibly a Honda, Volkswagen or Chevrolet, police said.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this person and/or the vehicle, please contact Atwater Detective Anthony Cardoza at 209-357-6293. Callers can remain anonymous.

