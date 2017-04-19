Merced man arrested in car theft case

A 20-year-old Merced man whose arrest last year drew wide attention after his struggle with police officers was caught on video is back in custody again.
Jordan Lloyd was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicle theft, the Police Department reported. He remained in custody Tuesday at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility without bail, according to Merced County Jail records.
Police said Lloyd was identified as a suspect in a car theft case from earlier this month. The car, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, was taken from the 1300 block of W. 19th Street, Merced Police Capt. Matt Williams said.
Lloyd was spotted in the area of 24th and V streets on Friday, police said.
He was arrested on April 28, 2016, after a Merced police officer stopped him for riding his bicycle on a downtown sidewalk. Video of the confrontation shows the officer asking for Lloyd’s identification and Lloyd insisting he’d done nothing wrong.
An argument escalated and Lloyd eventually was taken to the ground by another officer and arrested.
Lloyd was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing police. He is scheduled to go to trial early next month, according Merced Superior Court records.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to please contact the Merced Police Department Detectives Division at 209 385-4702 or the Tip-line at 209 385-4725. Citizens can text a tip to TIP411 (847411) and using “comvip” as the first word in the text message.
Comments