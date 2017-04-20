Officials: Woman burned after computer battery explodes

Fire officials say a women suffered superficial burns after a computer battery exploded and caught fire at an office building in Queen Anne's County.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a notice of investigation that a 58-year-old women suffered superficial burn to her face and upper body after a lithium battery in a computer exploded and caught fire Wednesday. Officials say the fire occurred at the Bridges Behavioral Health & Wellness in Centerville.
The woman was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center for treatment.
The fire was accidental and was extinguished by an employee before the fire department arrived.
Comments