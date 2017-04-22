Float like a butterfly, sting like Ali

Dr. Larry Neal entered the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center at Louisiana Tech University on crutches. He's 74, has a stress fracture in one foot and was ready to hit the gym.
Two other members of his class came in with walkers, and they were escorted by their corner men — wives and relatives who support the warriors in action. They were all ready to put on some boxing gloves and fight the effects of Parkinson's disease.
Louisiana Tech University in Ruston started hosting Rock Steady Boxing in October. The group meets three times a week and works on exercises that help muscle control and increase range of motion.
Parkinson's is a progressive nervous system disorder that can be treated but not cured. A tremor in one hand is a common early symptom. Long-term, symptoms can include slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance. Famous pugilist Muhammad Ali was among well-known Parkinson's patients.
Larry is a semi-retired ear, nose and throat surgeon in Ruston. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease a few years ago. He said physical therapists locally thought it was an exciting therapy, but no one had the space required. After he approached Bobby Dowling, the campus recreation director at Louisiana Tech, the university took off with the training and started offering the classes.
Fitness and Wellness Coordinator Chad Spruell coaches the classes. He said they start with stretching that includes dancing, calisthenics and yoga. That's followed by gait walking. Parkinson's patients will start shuffling, so they work on walks that keep their knees up and their hips moving early in the class. Some move really well, he said, but some don't.
The patients' voices will get low because their esophageal muscles and voice box get weak. The scary thing, he said, is when that happens the patients are more likely to choke. The classes work on vocal exercises and breathing to help prevent that too.
"Boxing works on everything. It's speed and agility. It's balance and power," Chad said.
Chad said some of the participants' relatives have said the program has helped with dementia, too, so that could be an upcoming research project for Tech.
Larry said patients from three or four parishes attend. Ruston had a Parkinson's support group that waned over time, and the class is a good opportunity for the patients to spend time with other people who understand what they're going through.
"This project — what Tech has done for us — excites everybody that's here. The camaraderie of all the men and women who have this disease is an amazing support. It makes us all feel better. We all look forward to coming here to spend time with each other," Larry said.
The patients, or warriors, train in intervals at a variety of stations, including bouncing medicine balls and working with punching bags.
"Shake if off on purpose," yelled Jeff Johnson, one of the boxing coaches. He timed out the break, then shouted "Back to battle stations, warriors."
Jeff said Louisiana Tech is the only college in the country hosting Rock Steady, and he's hoping it will expand to more campuses across the state so the classes are more accessible.
Phyllis and George Hardaway live in Shongaloo and will be making the hour-long drive weekly. George started the class recently. She said the class is like tough love.
Nelda Neal has been coming with Larry since the classes started in October. She said he has better balance and stands straighter.
The corner men do stretches with the class, and if attendance is light they work on the boxing. When several warriors are there, their wives and relatives walk around the gym. They were sweating. Charlotte Rugg joked that she felt like she was doing yard work.
"It's as good for us as it is for them, I think. I know it's good for me," Nelda said. She said the staff watched the patients, and the corner men, like hawks and make sure everyone takes a break if they need it.
With the fracture, Larry didn't come to class for two and half weeks. Nelda said he felt a difference.
"But the bad news is when I came back Tuesday, I thought I was going to die. I don't know how he did it. It's just the hardest workout you'll love," Nelda said. "I've watched people come in here with wheelchairs and two people helping them up, and they can run across the gym now. That's a miracle."
Charlotte and Jerry Rugg were attending their first class. Jerry was diagnosed the week before, assessed Tuesday, and in gloves by Thursday. Charlotte said they're hoping the classes help improve flexibility because he shuffles his feet.
Karen and Lee Perkins started classes in February. Karen said she thinks it improves the patients' moods, too.
"They're all so different," Karen said. Everybody has different symptoms that lead to diagnosis.
Lee has was diagnosed 20 years ago, and the disease has been slow-moving for him. He's had deep brain stimulation surgery, which she said helped a lot too.
Clarice Chatmon, one of the first members in the fall class, was back for her first class in a month. She had a stroke in her sleep and didn't realize she'd had one until there were problems with her legs.
She said the most important thing the doctor said she can do now is exercise. She sat in a folding chair and sparred with coach Johnny Mitchell.
"It works. Come try it," Chad said. One of the biggest obstacles of being in an rural area is that a lot of the patients didn't exercise before they were diagnosed, so getting them to come into the gym and outside their comfort zone is more difficult. One they do, he said, they love it.
Jeff said the program has raised funds to be more self-sufficient. As the patients progress in training, the workout changes to challenge them more.
Chad said class members pay $50 a month, which includes a membership to the Lambright Center, and there's a reduced rate for former Louisiana Tech staff members. Surprisingly, cheerleaders have been some of the biggest volunteers, he said. Other students just show up.
Larry said the coaches are very sensitive to the needs of Parkinson's patients. If someone stumbles and almost falls, they're being lifted right back up.
"They're so aware of what's happening to us and, really so excited about what they're doing and passionate about it that it makes a great experience Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — even though we work and we're soaking wet like I am right now," Larry said after the session.
Nelda said he was going to work after class.
Chad said eight to 12 people come to each session, and if enrollment reaches 20, they'll start splitting groups up by ability determined after testing. Testing ranks participants in P1 through P4 ranking. P1 would be heavily active. P4 is not very mobile. Jeff said he wants to see two more sections added.
Right now, they're like a family, Chad said. They check in on each other if someone misses class. At the end of the session, the group gathered around Clarice to welcome her back.
Charlotte said she and Jerry were impressed with how welcoming the group was on their first visit.
"There is definitely strength in numbers. But what amazes me is these guys, they really work hard, and we have to tell them to back off sometimes. There truly is something empowering about these guys putting those gloves on," Chad said.
Comments