UC Merced students celebrate Earth Day

University of California, Merced students insert small plants and soil into corks during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
University of California, Merced freshman Ilsia Gonzalez, 18, of Los Angeles, participates in a dumpster diving game as she attempts to find a ticket that would win her a free shirt, during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced sophomore Amanda Calvo, 19, of Los Angeles, plays a Crazy Compost game during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced, students walk past Earth Day activities during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced students Hamelmal Gobezie, 20, of San Jose, right, and Muqqaddas Tariq, 20, of Sacramento, left, place small plants and dirt into corks during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced freshman Esther Duarte, 18, of San Diego, tosses items into hoops separating trash from recycling during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced senior Cecille Wong, 21, of San Francisco, left, plays a Crazy Compost game as sophomore Mofiyinfoluwa Adeleke, 20, of Los Angeles, right, applauds during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced junior Alfredo Enriquez, 21, of Los Angeles, speaks with students while running a recycling game during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced students, separate trash and recycling during a game as the UC Merced campus celebrates Earth Day in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced students attempt to navigate a ball past obstacles while playing a Crazy Compost game during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced freshman Jesse Sedano, 18, attempts to toss a ring over glass bottle necks during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
University of California, Merced junior Ricardo Quintero, 21, of Los Angeles, attempts to remove electronic items during a game of Operation, during Earth Day on the campus of UC Merced in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
