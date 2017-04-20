Los Banos man dies in motorcycle crash near Gilroy shopping center

A 62-year-old Los Banos man died in a motorcycle crash east of Gilroy Premium Outlets Wednesday night, California Highway Patrol said.
The man’s identity was not available Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.
At 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Banos man was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Leavesley Road, just west of Holsclaw Road at an unknown rate of speed when a 2017 Honda Accord that was stopped at a stop sign on Holsclaw Road accelerated north onto Leavesley Road, according to a CHP news release.
The motorcycle collided with the left front fender of the Accord, the release states. After the collision, emergency personnel arrived on scene and administered CPR and first aid to the Los Banos man. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no stop sign for motorists traveling on Leavesley road at the intersection.
The driver of the Accord, a 17-year-old Morgan Hill boy, reported minor injuries but refused transportation to a hospital. A 14-year-old Morgan Hill boy was a passenger of the vehicle and reported no injuries.
The Los Banos man and Morgan Hill boys were using safety equipment, according to the release. No arrests were made after the collision.
The release states that alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at 409-848-2324.
