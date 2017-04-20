News

April 20, 2017 9:38 PM

Feds give Maine more than $2M to fight heroin, opioid crisis

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving the state of Maine more than $2 million to fight its epidemic of heroin and opioid abuse.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, says the money will support programs that help residents of the state who are trying to recover from addiction. Maine had more than 350 drug overdose deaths last year, and most of those were opioid-related.

Health and Human Services is giving out $485 million in all 50 states to fight drug addiction. More than 52,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. last year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Earth Day Festival at UC Merced

Earth Day Festival at UC Merced 1:20

Earth Day Festival at UC Merced
Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 2:43

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy
Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says 0:39

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos