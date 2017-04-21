What does space debris look like? This animation shows you
Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting Earth, according to NASA. Made up of items such as used-up rocket stages, loose fragments from rocket explosions and collisions, launch canisters, dust and paint flakes, space junk - also known as orbital debris - is a huge problem. This animation depicts the distribution and movement of man-made objects orbiting the planet.
NASA Orbital Debris Program Office/JSC
More Videos
2:20
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you
1:20
Earth Day Festival at UC Merced
2:43
Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy
0:39
Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says
1:49
Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree
0:27
Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board
1:28
This is what the large, spinning asteroid passing by Earth looks like
0:33
Fire damages Ceres
2:18
Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station
3:40
Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906
3:00
Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville
1:38
American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines
0:43
Schools connecting Merced students with professionals, colleges