What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting Earth, according to NASA. Made up of items such as used-up rocket stages, loose fragments from rocket explosions and collisions, launch canisters, dust and paint flakes, space junk - also known as orbital debris - is a huge problem. This animation depicts the distribution and movement of man-made objects orbiting the planet.
NASA Orbital Debris Program Office/JSC
Earth Day Festival at UC Merced

Local

Earth Day Festival at UC Merced

The Earth Day Festival at UC Merced brought local organizations and student groups together to educate people about sustainability and how to reduce waste. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Editor's Choice Videos