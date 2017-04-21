Highway 140 repaving project will begin next week

The California Department of Transportation next week will begin an extensive repaving project on Highway 140 from Merced to Gustine.
The project will including repaving the existing roadway, shoulders and on and offramps from Highway 99 in Merced to Highway 33 in Gustine. The project spans 33 miles, Caltrans said in a news release.
The $12.3 million project was awarded to Teichert Construction, a company based out of Sacramento with locations in Fresno and Stockton.
Crews are expected to begin work on Monday near Merced. Work will move toward Gustine as the project progresses. The project is scheduled to be completed in December.
Work will be completed primarily in daytime hours, Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays, work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Motorists should expect 10 minute delays during scheduled closures of on and offramps, lane and shoulder closures.
Work on the project is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials and construction relate issues.
