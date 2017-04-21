'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
In his first Fresno County Superior Court appearance as a suspect in the shooting deaths of four men, Kori Muhammad yelled "Let black people go, and reparations!" on Friday, April 20, 2017. Note: Judge Kent Hamlin did not allow the media to photograph or video-record Muhammad in the courtroom.
Aleksandra KonstantinovicThe Fresno Bee
