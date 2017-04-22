Maine vets: important to vaccinate horses very soon

Maine veterinarians are in the midst of a drive to get horse owners to vaccinate their animals as soon as possible.
Maine state veterinary officials say now is the time for horses to be vaccinated against rabies and mosquito-borne diseases such as Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus. They say horses need to be vaccinated annually against the diseases.
All three diseases can cause neurological problems, and Maine vets say they commonly lead to death in unvaccinated animals.
There were no cases of the three diseases in Maine last year. But veterinarians are cautioning against complacency, and reminding horse owners that the available vaccines are effective and safe.
Veterinarians say owners should also eliminate standing water and remove food sources for potentially rabid animals such as raccoons and skunks.
