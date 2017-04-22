People march through Cook's Meadow during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Madera Unified special education teacher Diana Montijo, 59, right, and middle school science teacher Diana Lockling, 54, of Madera, left, make signs in support of science prior to the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research. "We want science, we like science," said Montijo. "You need to base things on facts and science. Decisions should be made on proven facts," she said.
People make signs and gather outside the Visitor's Center in Yosemite National park prior to the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
The March for Science schedule is displayed outside the Visitor's Center in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Madera school teachers Diana Montijo, 59, front, and Diana Lockling, 54, rear, make signs in support of science prior to the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
A dog named J.D. joins her owner Kara Stella, 43, of Mariposa during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Yosemite National Park visitors stop to watch and photograph people participating in the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Supporters of science march with signs during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
People gather in support of science prior to the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Shelby Takenouchi, 22, of Pasadena, marches with fellow science supporters during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research. Takenouchi graduated from the University of California, Merced in 2016.
Marchers hold up signs in support of science during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Oakhurst resident Peter Leinau, 64, joins fellow science supporters during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Sean Anderson, 35, of Morgantown W.V., shows his support of sciences during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Science supporters hold signs during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
People show their support of science during the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Science supporters gather to listen as experts in the field of science speak following the March for Science in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
Marchers gather to listen to experts in the science field speak near the Visitor's Center in Yosemite National Park in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.
