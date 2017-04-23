News

April 23, 2017 9:51 AM

Veterans health and career fair to be held in Springfield

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

Military veterans from western Massachusetts seeking access to health care and better job opportunities are getting some help this week.

The third annual Wellness to Work Veterans Health and Career Fair is scheduled for Tuesday in Springfield.

The free event is not only designed to assist veterans in getting proper medical care and finding employment, but to help with education, financial services, housing and legal needs.

A free shuttle to the event is available to those who call in advance to make a reservation.

Refreshments, a raffle and live entertainment will also be available.

The event at Christ Church Cathedral is co-sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts and Springfield Partners for Community Action.

