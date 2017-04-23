Police: Man kidnapped motorist, took his money to buy drugs

Authorities say a man kidnapped a motorist and forced him to turn over cash that he spent on drugs.
Wayne police say Travis Mann approached the victim at a fast-food restaurant Thursday night and asked to use his phone. The 35-year-old Wanaque resident then allegedly entered the man's vehicle and threatened to harm him if he didn't drive him to a location where could buy drugs.
Authorities say Mann soon forced the victim to take out about $200 from an ATM. They say Mann bought crack cocaine and tried to solicit several prostitutes.
The victim escaped from Mann early Friday while they were in Wanaque and he contacted police. Mann then allegedly threatened officers while he was being processed.
Authorities say the victim was "very distraught" but not physically harmed.
