Deputy shoots at vehicle in Le Grand, police say

After a vehicle chase on Sunday morning led Merced County sheriff deputies and Merced police officers to Le Grand, sheriff officials said, a deputy fired at a suspect in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The chase ended in an orchard near Clausen Road and Wade Avenue when a deputy patrol car was damaged in the orchard, police said.
As the deputy got out of his car, the suspect drove his vehicle toward the deputy, police said. The deputy shot at the vehicle, damaging it.
The suspect was not shot, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody.
The officer involved shooting is being investigated by sheriff detectives, police said, and the deputy involved is on paid administrative leave, “which is standard department policy.”
Anybody with information regarding the vehicle pursuit and suspect should notify the Merced Police Department at 209-385-4725.
