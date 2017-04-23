Dying South Dakota man gets 1 last rodeo

When a trucker left Roger Kipperchuck penniless at the Flying J two years ago, he had nowhere to go and no idea how he'd get there.
He was angry, deathly ill and out of options. He had no home to return to and no one in Sioux Falls to help him get there if he had.
He fled an abusive, alcoholic home in Brandywine, West Virginia, at age 13 before learning to read and write. He'd been on the road ever since, working rodeos, ranches and hard labor for anyone who'd take him.
"I went in the corner, said my prayers and said, 'God, I hope you find this guy before I do, because if I find him, I'll be going to hell,'" Kipperchuck told the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2pwS6De ). "I got screwed."
Two years later, Kipperchuck was laughing with the caregivers who'd become the closest thing to family he'd ever known.
They gathered at the Good Samaritan Center in Canistota to feed him his favorite foods, sing him happy birthday and shower him with gifts.
It was his first birthday celebration in 25 years, and the only one in his life to include multiple gifts, cards and the song "Happy Birthday to You."
"I'm going to run out of space here," Kipperchuck said as he opened a package containing a bright blue cowboy shirt.
Kipperchuck is dying, but he's living in peace for the first time.
There was a gentle soul beneath that anger, said AseraCare Hospice Chaplain Charles Issac, one whose humor and gratitude wins over everyone who helps him as he works through his fatal liver cancer diagnosis.
"When he first got here, he was a little withdrawn," Issac said. "Now, this is his family. The community has really adopted him."
Almost every hospice patient has at least a few family members to visit them in their final days, Issac said.
Kipperchuck has no one.
Karen Bialas, a nurse with AseraCare, said the details he's shared about his life over the past year — like a beating with a baseball bat that broke his shoulder or spending his childhood fending for himself — inspired her to deck the Canistota's center's dining hall with cowboy paraphernalia.
"He's probably never had a big birthday party thrown for him," said Bialas, whom Kipperchuck jokingly refers to as one of his "pink ladies" because of AseraCare's pink nursing smocks.
She was right. Kipperchuck said his parents never bought him a thing.
"Why should they waste their money on me when they could spend it on drugs and booze?" he said.
Bialas applied for and received a small grant from the Lighthouse Hope Fund for the party on March 24 and for the gift Kipperchuck received on April 2, his actual birthday: A trip to a professional bull-riding event in Sioux Falls.
Kipperchuck was glad to be there. He worked rodeos all over the country, starting with stall-cleaning duty as a teen and later riding as a young man. He said he hadn't taken part in one for 40 years.
"I remember hitting gates, jumping fences," he said, wearing the bright new cowboy hat he'd gotten at the party. "I remember all that good stuff."
The whole experience left him feeling touched. He said he'll never forget the moment he rolled into the dining hall and saw just how far his new friends had gone to make his 69th birthday memorable.
"I loved it," he said. "I had tears running in my eyes."
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Argus Leader.
Comments