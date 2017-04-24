Arkansas executes Jones; plans 2nd lethal injection of night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced Pause 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 1:51 March for Science at Yosemite National Park 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 2:43 Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 1:51 One person dead in collision on Highway 59 in Merced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Arkansas had been planning to execute eight inmates over 10 days in April using a three-drug lethal-injection cocktail. Here’s how it works — and why it’s been controversial. The New York Times