News

April 24, 2017 12:26 AM

Health department criticizes Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino

The Associated Press
STRATFORD, Conn.

Starbucks' new "Unicorn Frappuccino" has made waves on the internet for its colorful presentation, but a Connecticut health department is trying to draw attention to the large amount of sugar found in the purple-pink drink.

On Friday, the Stratford Health Department called out the newest Starbucks treat on Facebook. The post read, "While the Unicorn Frappuccino may be pretty to look at, it's loaded with 59 grams of sugar! That is over two times the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association!"

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2praY6O ) reports that this is partially true: women are recommended to consume only 25 grams of sugar per day. Men are recommended to consume no more than 36 grams per day, still far less than the drink's total.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

March for Science at Yosemite National Park

March for Science at Yosemite National Park 1:51

March for Science at Yosemite National Park
Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer
'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos