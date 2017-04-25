1,700 Utah elementary students hurt yearly on playgrounds

A new study by the state Health Department says more than 5,000 elementary school children in Utah were injured on school playgrounds over the last three school years.
That's an annual average of about 1,700 students — enough to fill 24 school buses.
Health Department technician Hillary Campbell told The Salt Lake Tribune (http://tinyurl.com/lgk8thg ) that most of the injuries are caused by children using playground equipment in ways other than intended by the designer. That, and just plain clumsiness.
Fifth-graders suffered more playground injuries than any other grade, making up about 17 percent of all the hurt students.
The study drew only on injuries reported to the department that were severe enough for the student to warrant medical attention or miss at least half a day of school.
