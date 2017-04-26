Christie to mark prescription drug disposal event

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will be marking a nationwide event aimed at encouraging proper disposal of prescription drugs.
Christie is scheduled to head to the Toms River Police Station on Wednesday for what is billed as National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says the event is scheduled for Saturday. The agency operates a website that allows the public to locate the nearest disposal site.
The Republican is heading a White House commission looking into the national opioid problem and dedicating his final year in office to the crisis in New Jersey. He has said he plans to submit a report to President Donald Trump by October.
The DEA says the event is aimed at educating the public about possible abuse involving prescription drugs.
