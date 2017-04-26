CHP reports fatal crash near Dos Palos

A 28-year-old Dos Palos man died in a collision involving two pickup trucks and a big rig near Dos Palos early this morning, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Two pickup trucks towing hay rakes were traveling in the right lane just west of San Juan Road and Highway 152 about 5:40 a.m., CHP Sgt. Darin Heredia said.
As the trucks attempted to turn right into a field, the driver of a big rig behind them for unknown reasons was unable to stop and smashed into the back of the second pickup truck, causing the fatal collision.
The identity of the deceased man was not released pending notification of next of kin. It appears the man was not wearing a seat belt, which may have contributed to his fatal injuries, Heredia said.
The driver of the first pickup truck, a 39-year-old man from Madera, and the big rig driver both suffered minor injuries. The Madera man was transported by ambulance to Los Banos Memorial Hospital.
The pickup trucks appeared to have proper signage and working lights for towing equipment, Heredia said.
The investigation is ongoing. There were no arrests, and no citations were issued pending the results of the investigation.
1179-Trfc Collision-1141 Enrt 8998 CA-152, Dos Palos, CA 93620, USA https://t.co/sxG5Zcozdc— CHP Fatalities (@chpfatal) April 26, 2017
This is a developing story. Stay with the Sun-Star for updates.
Comments