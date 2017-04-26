News

April 26, 2017 8:40 AM

State official warns towns trying to restrict medical pot

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A top Rhode Island official is warning towns and cities that trying to restrict medical marijuana grows could lead to court battles.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qesFCX ) that the state's top marijuana regulator Norman Birenbaum testified Tuesday to a legislative committee overseeing the state's medical marijuana program.

Birenbaum's comments about municipal zoning followed a recent vote by the Smithfield Town Council to limit who can grow marijuana in town, and how many plants they can grow. The rules are stricter than what the state allows.

The state last year enacted reforms aimed at improving oversight of its decade-old medical marijuana system. The reforms include new licenses for commercial growers.

Some towns have considered tightening their restrictions as state legislators debate whether Rhode Island should legalize recreational marijuana.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash 0:17

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash
2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:24

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced
March for Science at Yosemite National Park 1:51

March for Science at Yosemite National Park

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos