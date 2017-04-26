State official warns towns trying to restrict medical pot

A top Rhode Island official is warning towns and cities that trying to restrict medical marijuana grows could lead to court battles.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qesFCX ) that the state's top marijuana regulator Norman Birenbaum testified Tuesday to a legislative committee overseeing the state's medical marijuana program.
Birenbaum's comments about municipal zoning followed a recent vote by the Smithfield Town Council to limit who can grow marijuana in town, and how many plants they can grow. The rules are stricter than what the state allows.
The state last year enacted reforms aimed at improving oversight of its decade-old medical marijuana system. The reforms include new licenses for commercial growers.
Some towns have considered tightening their restrictions as state legislators debate whether Rhode Island should legalize recreational marijuana.
Comments