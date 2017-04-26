Fatal crash near Dos Palos

A 28-year-old Dos Palos man died in a collision involving two pickup trucks and a big rig near Dos Palos early this morning, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Vikaas Shanker vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
March for Science at Yosemite National Park

People walk through Yosemite National Park during the March for Science in Yosemite, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists and science supporters across the nation and the world are marching this Earth Day to support scientific research.

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting Earth, according to NASA. Made up of items such as used-up rocket stages, loose fragments from rocket explosions and collisions, launch canisters, dust and paint flakes, space junk - also known as orbital debris - is a huge problem. This animation depicts the distribution and movement of man-made objects orbiting the planet.

Wildfire app is available in time for summer

With summer around the corner, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has tool - the CalFire app - to alert you to nearby fires. The new tool puts a whole library of step-by-step checklists in the palm of the user’s hand. It allows homeowners to track their progress while creating Defensible Space, hardening their homes with fire-resistant construction, assembling an emergency supply kit and creating a family communication and evacuation plan. Users can sign up for customized alerts that will send a text or push notification to their device when CalFire is responding or assisting to a wildfire in their area.

Earth Day Festival at UC Merced

The Earth Day Festival at UC Merced brought local organizations and student groups together to educate people about sustainability and how to reduce waste. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

This is what the large, spinning asteroid passing by Earth looks like

Asteroid 2014 JO25 is more than a million miles away, and NASA says the peanut-shaped rock isn't coming this close again for at least 500 years. Still, the asteroid makes a relatively close flyby on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Scientists are excited for a chance to study the asteroid at close proximity. Here are images showing the spinning asteroid.

Fire damages Ceres

Fire broke out in a house on Suncrest Drive in Ceres, California, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.cm)

Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906

Here's an edited version of Library of Congress footage of the aftermath of the San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906. The 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:12 a.m. and was centered along the San Andreas Fault, which slices through coastal California. Most of the cities of central California were badly damaged. San Francisco, with thousands of unreinforced brick buildings - and thousands more closely-spaced wooden Victorian dwellings - was poorly prepared for a major fire. Collapsed buildings, broken chimneys, and a shortage of water due to broken mains led to several large fires that soon coalesced into a city-wide holocaust. The fire swept over nearly a quarter of the city, including the entire downtown area.

