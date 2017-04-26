Merced police shut down indoor marijuana grow house

Merced police confiscated about 350 marijuana plants on Wednesday from a Merced home that renters used as an indoor grow.
Police received a call from PG&E about a home in the 1100 block of Puerto Vallarta Court that bypassed the main meter and was stealing power, Sgt. Alan Ward said.
Officers served a search warrant on Wednesday and found about 100 marijuana plants in three of the two-story home’s five bedrooms. Two additional rooms were undergoing construction to house additional plants.
It’s unclear what the value of the marijuana was, but Ward said the power stolen from PG&E amounted to $20,000.
No arrests were made. Police are working with the landlord of the home to identify suspects.
Police believe the home was being used to cultivate marijuana beginning in November 2016. The renters likely provided fake information to the landlord, Ward said, and no one lived in the home.
Ward said PG&E often reports stolen utilities and it almost always leads to marijuana grow operations.
“It’s a big statewide problem,” he said. “People will provide the landlord with fake information and then tear the house apart for these grows.”
Police have investigated at least six grow operations in the last month where the operators bypass electricity meters.
“Most of the time these people keep a very low profile,” Ward said. “A lot of people think the home is vacant.”
Residents can help police and reduce the cost of the stolen utilities by reporting such grow operations. Large-scale, indoor grow operations can typically be spotted by the scent of marijuana, tenants who are only present at night, covered windows and additional air conditioning units.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
