Castle Air Museum receives MiG-21 fighter jet

A MiG-21 fighter jet waits to be reassembled inside a hanger at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Markings can be seen on the side of the fuselage of a MiG-21 fighter jet inside a hanger at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
United States Air Force veteran and Castle Air Museum volunteer Tom Rosenberg, 82, of Atwater, speaks about his time in the service while looking at the newly acquired MiG-21 fighter jet inside a hanger at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
Castle Air Museum volunteer and Merced resident John De Jong, works with fellow volunteers to unload the tail section of a MiG-21 fighter jet from a flatbed at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
The rear of the engine is seen on a MiG-21 fighter jet inside a hanger at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
A wing section from a MiG-21 fighter jet sits inside a hanger at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
Castle Air Museum volunteers work to unload the tail section of a MiG-21 at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
A look inside the cockpit of a MiG-21 fighter jet as it sits inside a hanger at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
Castle Air Museum volunteers work to unload the tail section of a MiG-21 fighter jet at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. According to Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the Castle Air Museum, the MiG-21 was a fighter jet used by the former Soviet Union, Eastern European con tries and parts of Asia. Castle Air Museum received the fighter jet on Tuesday, and hope to have it assembled in time for Open Cockpit Day on May 28, 2017.
