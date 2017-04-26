News

April 26, 2017 5:06 PM

Merced County rep sought for Valley Air District advisory group

By Monica Velez

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. is seeking two people to represent Merced County and Madera County on its Environmental Justice Advisory Group.

Residents who have experience in air quality issues and representing low-income or ethnic communities are encouraged to apply for the volunteer positions.

The Environmental Justice Advisory Group, or EJAG, works to educate the public and community stakeholders about air quality and current Valley Air District activities. The group also reviews and provides feedback on the district’s programs and strategies.

Applications can be submitted to the Valley Air District at 1990 E Gettysburg, Fresno, CA 93726 before 5 p.m. of May 18. For more information on EJAG or for an application go to www.valleyair.org/ejag.

