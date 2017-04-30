Arkansas child gets wish granted by Make-A-Wish foundation

What might have been a time of celebration was instead a cause for concern. Sheri was nowhere near her due date.
To induce labor meant a chance she, or her baby, could get an infection — or worse — both could die.
At 17 weeks into pregnancy, the baby's lungs were developing. To be born this early would only ensure a greater chance of death.
"With no water in the womb, they warned us that I would likely get an infection and that with any sign of fever they would have to induce immediately, or it could result in my death."
But, doctors were certain Sheri would go into labor within a week or sooner, but after much prayer with husband Rogelio, the mother of five decided to wait and be admitted as a patient to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — the risks of infection, Sheri miscarrying or the baby being stillborn growing every day.
"At 30 weeks, that's when the consultation began with pediatric doctors at UAMS and that's when they flat out told us that the likelihood of her lungs developing was not realistic and we should prepare for the worst."
The outcome was bleak. Nothing positive came from her prognosis, but what she had was faith.
"I was on my knees every day," she said. "I wanted to wait and see what God was going to do."
At an unheard of 34 weeks for an infant to be without water in the mother's womb, Faithlyn Grace Balderas arrived at 4 pounds, 8 ounces, but not without complications. Her muscles and joints were underdeveloped, although her heart appeared fine. Still, doctors couldn't fathom that Sheri had carried the child that long with no amniotic sac, and as a result, doctors' opinions remained negative.
At 5 month old, Faithlyn entered hospice. Sheri and Rogelio were given the difficult task of having to plan what would happen after her death and what they needed to do to prepare. "That's the hardest thing I think I have ever had to do," Sheri said, choking back tears.
Still, Sheri remained in faith despite the life in Faithlyn appearing dim.
"She was there in body . but I didn't see that she was responding to me. I prayed to God, 'Show me a sign that she understands me.'"
So, Sheri prayed.
"I prayed for a smile," and eventually, Sheri's answer for a sign of understanding began to shine.
She can barely hold back tears as she talks about it nearly two years later. Even a smile takes strength that Faithlyn doesn't have — her jaw, for lack of better words, frozen — the tension in these muscles ever-present.
When Faithlyn gave a little one, it brought Sheri to tears. She saw Faithlyn's light. Her eyes moved with excitement.
For all the faith the Balderases had, the odds remained against their youngest daughter. Faithlyn remained in hospice care and doctors continued to have doubts about her survival, when Sheri expressed interest in Faithlyn undergoing bilateral full hip replacement surgery that would "put her hips back into place" so she would not have pain in the future — though "no doctor could guarantee she would be able to walk," Sheri said.
Sheri had hoped doctors could see what she saw, but instead they left Sheri in tears when they asked what she expected to happen with her daughter, and why she wanted to put her through surgery when she was in hospice, a sure sign to them she wasn't expected to live.
Instead she turned to God.
It hadn't occurred to her to seek a second opinion when someone suggested it, but a the next doctor's opinion at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis would be music to her ears. By this time, Faithlyn was a year old and while this doctor admitted that normally he would be against surgery after looking at a record of someone like Faithlyn's, he said he could see "the curiosity, desire and her want-to ...," Sheri said.
Today, Faithlyn can hold on to things and pull to stand, her mother said. "We know she's going to walk." And, in many ways she is, with use of a walker — her wheelchair always nearby for when she tires.
After undergoing her first surgery in September 2015 and then a second one in February 2016, Faithlyn remained in a cast another six months. After it was removed and the more she began to move, the more strength and muscle she began to build. Soon, Faithlyn was able to sit unassisted.
The toddler continues to receive physical, occupational and speech therapy in the Batesville area; however, the Balderases are currently searching for a jaw specialist for Faithlyn, whose chin partially blocks her jaw, making swallowing difficult and requiring her to wear a tracheostomy tube. This doesn't mean the toddler doesn't have an appetite for treats she can't regularly have, though Mom and Dad sometimes grant her that wish by giving her small tastes of food and drinks they know she likes.
However, Faithlyn is just like any little girl at 3 years old. She throws a fit if she doesn't get her way and knows some 60 words in sign language. She's also pretty spoiled by her two older brothers and three sisters.
But one wish granted April 1 is giving the Balderases a chance to get away and make a few new memories as a family. Through the Make A Wish-Mid South Foundation, Faithlyn received a trip to Disney World this month, made possible by A.I.D. Temporary Services, which contributed the $6,000 to make the wish come true.
What was intended to be a fun day on a recent Saturday at Keller's Bounce House at Southside became a surprise party, complete with cake and presents, including Faithlyn's very own monogrammed luggage, from many businesses and individuals joining together to make the announcement.
"We're overwhelmed by the community support," Sheri said, expressing her thanks to those — too many to name — who have donated or contributed.
The trip is one they have looked forward to "just to have those memories with her and the whole family," she said, adding how Faithlyn loves Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
Even Tyler Sitzer, a volunteer with Make-A-Wish for nine years, couldn't believe his eyes when watching Faithlyn maneuver the floor of Keller's Bounce House with her walker. "She wasn't getting along like that the last time we saw her about six months ago," he said, smiling.
Doctors thought Faithlyn's condition might have been the result of a genetic disorder but never found anything to suggest this being the case, coming to the conclusion that it was because Sheri's water broke prematurely. Today, they tell Sheri and Rogelio to keep doing what they're doing, because it seems to be working.
However, Sheri gives all the credit to God.
"He makes a way when there seems to be no way. . I pray and I'll believe I'm going to continue to see miracles."
In fact, Faithlyn got her name because "faith, that's all we had, when I was pregnant," and "then the grace of God — he shows us grace in every way. ."
"When things seem like there is no hope," Sheri and others only have to look at Faithlyn to see it. "God is always on time. He hasn't failed us yet."
For Wendy Rice, pediatric care coordinator at Arkansas Hospice in North Little Rock, Faithlyn's case brought with it a first. Rice remembers getting a referral when the infant was still at Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Ventilator dependent, a heart rate that would drop without reason defining her as "barely alive" — "her prognosis looked very grim," Rice said, describing Faithlyn as being like a "little noodle with no muscle control."
But, she said, "they were such a strong family. They never lost hope. They were not overly confident, but as long as she was doing well, Mom and Dad had hope."
Arkansas Hospice is the largest provider of infant hospice cases, according to Rice, but with time and as the months began to pass, it became clearer to Rice that Faithlyn was no longer considered terminally ill under Medicare's rules and, at least for the foreseeable future, wasn't going to die.
Plans for a funeral eventually gave way to plans for release in May 2015, six months before Faithlyn's second birthday and almost four months before her first hip replacement.
"She is the first patient I have ever gotten to discharge as a pediatric nurse, which is a good thing. To me she is a miracle and I don't say that lightly. It's just amazing. I never would have thought she would have lived, but they (her family) kept her alive. There is a reason why this little girl is meant to be here."
