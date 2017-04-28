Merced felon jailed after admitting he’s a gang member and has a gun

An admitted gang member was jailed Thursday afternoon after Merced police confiscated a shotgun and ammunition during a search warrant.
Officers with Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit received information on Thursday that 34-year-old Scotty Moore had a gun at his home, Sgt. Brian Rodriguez said in a news release.
Police served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West 19th Street in Merced. There, officers found Moore, a shotgun and ammunition. Moore admitted he was a gang member and that the shotgun belonged to him.
Moore was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and gang enhancements. He remained in Merced County Sheriff’s Main Jail on Friday with bail set at $250,000, booking records show.
Moore previously was jailed on felony drug charges, jail records show.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.
Comments