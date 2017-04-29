News

April 29, 2017 5:45 AM

Organ donations increase through NY health marketplace

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

More than 6,000 people have signed up in a single week to be organ donors through New York's health plan marketplace.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 6,326 people enrolled in the New York State Donate Life Registry in the week ending April 27th.

Cuomo signed legislation last year requiring the health department to add the organ donation component to its health insurance application.

Anyone 16 or older completing an application, renewing a plan, or making a life status change is now asked if they would like to be added to the Donate Life Registry.

Organ donors also enroll at the websites for the Department of Health, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Board of Elections, and when applying for the New York City Identification Card.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 1:43

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced
Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day 0:43

Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day
Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:44

Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos