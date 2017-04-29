News

April 29, 2017 6:59 AM

LA jail adapts amid meth-fueled rise in mentally ill inmates

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Perhaps the largest group of mentally ill inmates in the U.S. resides in Los Angeles, in one of the world's largest jail complexes.

Over the past seven years, the population at Twin Towers Correctional Facility has spiked almost 50 percent, with nearly every inmate having both mental illness and substance abuse problems.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell attributes the "explosion" in the number of mentally ill prisoners to methamphetamine use.

Doctors say it's often difficult to distinguish whether patients had underlying conditions and turned to drugs and those whose chronic drug use led to psychiatric disorders.

But no matter the cause, the uptick has led the sheriff's office to implement new training for deputies to deal specifically with mental illness and programs that focus on treatment, instead of punishment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 1:43

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced
Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day 0:43

Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day
Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:44

Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos