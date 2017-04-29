Providence mayor urges disposal of unused medication

Providence's mayor is encouraging people to get rid of their unused prescription drugs, especially opioid painkillers, to reduce misuse and abuse of the medication.
Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a national program designed to encourage people to throw away unused drugs at designated drop-off sites, no questions asked. There are about 40 drop off locations in Rhode Island, many of them located at pharmacies or police stations.
In Providence, the Walgreens pharmacy on Elmwood Avenue, Pocasset Avenue and Academy Avenue, and the Providence Public Safety Complex, will be collecting unused and expired drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says it's an easy way to help keep families safe.
The Elmwood Avenue Walgreens will also hold a health fair.
