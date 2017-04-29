Prosecutor concerned murder suspect faking mental illness

An eastern Oregon prosecutor wants to double check the psychological evaluation of a man facing a murder charge to make sure the defendant isn't faking mental illness.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus says he wants to see raw data from psychological exams that 26-year-old Oscar Villegas Garcia of Milton-Freewater could use to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
Police say Garcia stabbed and killed his wife and tried to kill their two young children in May 2016.
The East Oregonian reports (http://bit.ly/2qqdmHD) in a story on Friday that Garcia is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and seven other felonies.
