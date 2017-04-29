2017 Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove

Turlock resident Ken Borrelli, 60, left, fishes with wife Kathy Borrelli, 56, right, during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Curtis King, 59, of Modesto fishes from his kayak during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Lester Yamaguchi, 68, of Atwater, casts his line into the water during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
People gather near the Barrett Cove south boat launch during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Barbara Enwia, 40, of Modesto fishes during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. According to Enwia, this is only her third or fourth time fishing. "No luck today," said Enwia. "Not even a bite." The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Fishing lures are seen inside a tackle box of Madera resident Michael Beltran, during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Michael Beltran, 34, of Madera, prepares his fishing lure during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Anglers fish from boats during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Lester Yamaguchi, 68, of Atwater, fishes for trout during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. According to Yamaguchi, he arrived at 4:30 a.m.. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Anglers fish along the shore at the Barrett Cove south boat launch during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Claire Xiong, 8, of Merced, adjusts her fishing line during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Joe Wood, 56, of Washington State, launches his boat with his dog Molly Bee during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Michael Beltran, 34, of Madera, right, speaks to a fellow fisherman during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Fishing rods and reels sit on the shore during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Anglers fish from boats during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Tou Xiong, 34, of Merced, reels in a bass during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Lester Yamaguchi, 68, of Atwater, reels in his fishing line during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
A man fishes from the shore during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Michael Beltran, 34, of Madera, reels in his line during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Anglers fish from a boat during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
A lure hangs from the end of a line as Atwater resident Lester Yamaguchi, 68, fishes for trout during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The free event offers anglers a chance at catching trout marked with $25, $50, and $100 tags. Prize money will also be awarded for the five largest fish caught. All fresh fish caught must be weighed at the Barrett Cove Marina. The event concludes at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
