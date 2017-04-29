News

April 29, 2017 5:41 PM

Rivera: Benjamin 'a little heavy,' working to lose weight

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he's a little concerned over Kelvin Benjamin's weight, but disputed reports that the team's starting wide receiver has ballooned to 280 pounds.

Rivera said Saturday after the NFL draft that the former first-round draft pick is a "little heavy" right now, but is working hard to lose weight during the team's offseason conditioning program.

"We have talked about what he has to do and he's done a great job with it," Rivera said. "Am I concerned? Yes, because he is heavy. I will admit that right now. But is he working hard? Yes he is."

Benjamin, who is listed as 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds on the team's roster, has struggled with keeping his weight down in the past.

