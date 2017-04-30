Relay For Life survivors reflect on support

Genevieve Dunlap remembers how the Merced Relay For Life event helped her and her family through the difficult times following her husband’s death from liver cancer three years ago.
“It gave us a way to express ourselves and show our feelings for Larry, as well as fight for a cure,” Dunlap said.
Since then, Dunlap, her family and supporters have been waving the “Team Larry” flag at each relay.
The 20th Relay For Life Saturday saw almost 1,000 people participate in the nationwide fundraiser at El Capitan High School in Merced.
Dozens of booths were set up with teams showcasing their cancer-fighting spirit.
This year, the venue of the fundraiser was changed from its normal setting of Merced College.
But the college informed organizers that it couldn’t guarantee space due to construction on the college’s track field, event community manager Michael Riddle said.
However, everything else remained similar to last year’s event.
“We don’t want to change,” Riddle said, noting that the Relay For Life has been an important part of participants’ lives.
Family, friends, coworkers and schools formed teams who walked or ran around the track to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Riddle said about $104,000 was raised in last year’s event. So the goal for this year was $105,000.
The day started off at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony.
Karen Bricky, ceremony organizer for the event, talked about her fourth battle with cancer.
Merced County District 3 Supervisor Daron McDaniel led non-denominational opening prayers, while Merced Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Blake started the Pledge of Allegiance.
After a national anthem by Abigail Roe and Shannon Stastny, cancer survivor Marina Gonzalez told fellow survivors and caretakers how she fought a cancer that had spread to numerous parts of her body, including her left lung that collapsed.
“It’s a lot of faith in God and hope,” Gonzalez said in an interview with the Sun-Star. “It’s very important to have a support system. The family cheering you on makes a difference.”
Gonzalez said she was nervous before going up to speak. But that changed after she looked out at who was there.
“I felt good knowing that people can relate,” she said. “They knew, and they still kept fighting.”
Faith in God is also what Napoleon Washington Jr. said he relied on when he was diagnosed with and had surgery for colon cancer on Dec. 31, 2001.
But Washington said he and his wife, a 25-year breast cancer survivor, started attending the Relay For Life when it started up in Merced.
In addition to themed walks and runs throughout the day, the Relay For Life also included a spirit ceremony and kids camp during the day, and luminaria ceremony for loved ones who died from cancer.
Other events included dancing groups, the Our Lady of Mercy school band, Zumba activities, a “Miss Relay” pageant and a closing ceremony.
Bricky said she hopes more of the Merced community joins or creates teams and participates.
“We have a hard time getting people in Merced to be involved,” she said.
According to Bricky, the business community is among those that organizers want to see more of in the future.
“It takes an army to fight cancer,” she said.
