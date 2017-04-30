Students from around Merced County compete in Junior Olympics

Hundreds of Merced City School District students participated in a three-day track and field competition over the weekend with kids from around the county.
The 73rd annual Merced County Junior Olympics included more than 40 teams of elementary and middle school students, according to a news release from the district. The event, sponsored by Merced Kiwanis Club, had more than 1,000 student participants.
Students showed their skills in a variety of events at Golden Valley High School, MCSD officials said. Awards were given to the top teams and students.
