Richmond teacher hopes to help families affected by autism

Going to the movies can be fun, but Mindy Wampler wants her students to see how theaters provide work opportunities, too.
Wampler, a Life Skills teacher at Richmond Community Schools' Hibberd Program Building, prepared her students to visit a theater and organized a field trip to AMC Classic Richmond 11.
As she did so, she realized about half of her 13 students had never been to a movie theater.
Wampler aims to bring real-world experiences to her Richmond classroom and wants to prepare her students now in grades 5-8 to eventually be able to get jobs.
Thus, she created the Cool Kid Theater in her room to help them learn proper behavior for visiting a movie theater. They practiced sitting in rows with dimmed lights and learned they should turn their phones off and can't take their own snacks.
They also learned job training to work at a movie theater, such as making change, taking tickets, making popcorn and ushering patrons. They practiced completing applications and undergoing interviews.
Wampler contacted AMC about taking her students to the east-side theater for a community outing to put their lessons into action.
The theater ordinarily needs at least 100 students for private showings, but when Wampler reminded the staff that April was Autism Awareness Month and shared what they've been doing in class, the theater planned a special screening for them.
The group saw the PG-rated "Boss Baby." In the recently released animated comedy, a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby works with his 7-year-old brother to stop a corporate CEO's plot. The characters are voiced by Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow.
Michael Crawford, a sixth-grader, said going to the theater was "awesome and great." He said he liked being an usher in their class.
"I like seeing what happens at the end," said Cole Walton, a seventh-grader, about watching movies. "...There are unexplained mysteries you must solve."
Wampler said her students loved the experience.
"I like everything," Braden Johnson, an eighth-grader, said about the experience.
Wampler said students remembered their class lessons and applied them to what they saw at the theater. They remembered to look the cashier in the eye and say "Thank you" and reminded each other about good behaviors. They all picked up after themselves.
Martha Richmond accompanied students on the theater trip during her second week as a paraprofessional in Wampler's class.
"It's a very rewarding experience to work with these children," Richmond said. "You just give them a lot of love and a lot of affection."
Richmond saw pictures of Wampler's classroom via a Facebook page and decided to apply for an opening.
Wampler said the movie theater experience was good for all of her students, some of whom have autism.
"Working with kids with autism is my life passion," said Wampler, who earned her master's degree five years ago and continues to learn in the rapidly changing field. "I feel like this is my calling and what I'm supposed to do."
The Centerville High School graduate has spent all 14 years of her teaching career at RCS, with her first 12 years at Fairview. When a transfer opportunity came up two years ago for the Life Skills position, she eagerly applied.
Her class has discussed autism a lot during April. Some of the students know they have autism and are proud of it.
"We want people to be aware others have autism. We want them to get friends more easily," said Alex Jones, a seventh-grader.
Lonnie Berry said he's learned that people with autism often like it quiet.
"Sometimes they don't smile," he said.
"But that doesn't mean they're not happy or they're not smart," Wampler added.
Wampler recently was named the Teacher of the Year for Hibberd. RCS will honor the teachers chosen for each building at its annual ceremony in May.
In addition to helping her students, Wampler wants to raise awareness, acceptance and support in the community for those with autism.
Unaffiliated with her work at RCS, Wampler was organizing a free, informal presentation on autism awareness/acceptance for those on the autism spectrum or those who know people who are.
The gathering was to take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Richmond Innovation Center, 814 E. Main St.
She wants to help people learn more about autism and find support and resources for their loved ones. Guest speakers at the event include parents, educators and people on the spectrum.
"I've gotten so many blessings, so much joy from my kids. This is just a way for me to give back," Wampler said.
Wampler hopes to connect those who attend the open house with a new support group that just began meeting at the Martha Dwyer Community Center at 1417 N. A St., Richmond, which is operated by the Wayne Township Trustee's Office.
Wampler said she hopes the support group can grow to eventually have weekly meetings.
"The need is so large and continuing to grow," she said.
She posted a comment on a local social media group to gauge interest in such an open house and had more than 50 responses within five hours, so she knew she should proceed. She hadn't already heard about the support group.
"I feel like several people are doing things in our community, but it hasn't been a joint effort, and we will pull the resources together so we can link arms and do it together," Wampler said.
___
Source: (Richmond) Palladium-Item, http://pinews.co/2qj9wjx
___
Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com
This is an Indiana Exchange story shared by the (Richmond) Palladium-Item.
Comments