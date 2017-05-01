News

May 01, 2017 9:08 AM

Los Banos school board announces superintendent finalist

Merced Sun-Star Staff

The Los Banos Unified School District’s governing board announced Monday it is in contract negotiations with a superintendent finalist.

The board plans to name Mark Marshall, from Eastside Union School District in Lancaster, as superintendent at the next meeting on May 11, the district announced in a news release.

Marshall, 51, has worked in education for three decades. He’s served as Eastside Union’s superintendent for five years and served in other administration positions in the district prior to taking the top job, the news release said.

Marshall holds numerous degrees and certifications, including a doctorate in educational leadership from Auburn University in Alabama.

