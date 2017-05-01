Arizona children's vaccination exemptions increase in 2016

Arizona Department of Health Services officials say the number of students exempt from receiving vaccines rose across all age categories in 2016.
The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2qlFAql ) Friday that the department called the increase in exemptions "concerning."
Arizona law requires all students attending school to receive certain vaccines unless they are exempt for medical or personal reasons.
The department's statistics show exemptions for students in child care increased from to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent. Exemptions for children in kindergarten increased to 4.9 percent from 4.5 percent and exemptions for sixth-graders increased to 5.1 percent from 4.4 percent.
The department says it's working to provide more education on vaccinations. An online-education program is being developed and will be available on the department's website.
