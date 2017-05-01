Want to investigate Merced gov’t agencies? This is what you can do.

Merced County residents can apply now to serve on the 2017-2018 Civil Grand Jury.
A 19-member Grand Jury will be empaneled for a one-year term that begins July 1.
The grand jury investigates local government agencies and issues reports and recommendations.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a US citizen, a Merced County resident for at least one year, possess “sufficient knowledge of English,” and be available at least 20 hours per month, among other qualifications, court officials say.
For more information, call 209-725-4172 or download an application online at www.mercedcourt.org. The deadline to apply is Friday.
