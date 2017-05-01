News

May 01, 2017 9:51 PM

Bills would target Maine's mental health system

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

State lawmakers are proposing bills aimed at improving rehabilitation and community services for those suffering from mental illness.

The Legislature's health and human services committee is set to hold public hearings on six bills Tuesday.

A 2015 state report found that one in five Maine adults reported having a mental illness.

Between 2008 and 2014, suicides increased by 17 percent.

Democratic Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross's bill would create crisis intervention teams that would work with law enforcement agencies to help individuals with mental health crises.

Republican House Leader Ken Fredette is behind legislation to make occupational therapy services for individuals with mental illness eligible for MaineCare reimbursement.

Democratic Sen. Shenna Bellows says her bill would restore the ability for individuals with mental illness to access community support services under MaineCare.

