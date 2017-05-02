Wisconsin Legislature set to pass bills targeting opioids

The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to give final passage to a series of bills designed to fight addiction to opioids.
The proposals up for a vote Tuesday have broad bipartisan support. The Senate was set to pass nine bills that have already cleared the Assembly.
They would expand treatment programs and a high school for addicted students. The bills would also lead to more training for doctors in addiction treatment and pay for new state drug agents and training for school staff to screen students for addiction.
Passing the bills would send them to Gov. Scott Walker.
Two other bills before the Assembly would grant immunity from parole or probation revocation to people who suffer overdoses and allow addicts to be involuntarily committed.
