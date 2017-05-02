News

May 02, 2017 5:42 AM

NYC Council bill would create sex education task force

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A bill before the New York City Council would create a task force to study how — and whether — sex education is being taught in schools.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2pBhRjr ) says compliance has been spotty despite a 2011 Department of Education requirement that all middle and high schools teach sex education as part of health class.

According to department data, about 43 percent of eighth-graders in New York City had never taken a semester of health class.

Nearly all graduating 12th-graders had taken health. But that doesn't always include sex education, which the department does not track.

The department does not oppose the creation of a task force but questions whether it's possible to review sex education at more than 1,500 schools.

