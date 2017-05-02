News

May 02, 2017 5:34 AM

Jury awards $3.5 million to patient of Bismarck hospital

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A jury has awarded $3.5 million in damages to a Fort Yates woman who suffered a stroke after a major artery was accidentally severed during surgery at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qzZzhu ) that the nine-person jury decided Dr. Allen Booth and the hospital negligently performed a lymph node biopsy on 35-year-old Chenille Condon in 2012.

CHI St. Alexius Health issued a statement on behalf of the doctor and the hospital, saying the organization disagrees with the jury's finding and is reviewing legal options.

