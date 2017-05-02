News

May 02, 2017 9:14 AM

Colorado hospital equips paramedics, EMTs with body armor

The Associated Press
FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics at UCHealth will soon be equipped with bulletproof vests.

The Coloradoan reported (http://noconow.co/2pBRNVh ) Monday that the new policy does not yet have a timeline but will cost between $64,000 and $80,000.

The hospital will be paying for the vests for all of its 160 technicians and paramedics.

The vests weigh about 10 pounds and are designed to stop or slow bullets. They also offer protection from sharp objects and chest trauma during vehicle crashes.

UCHealth operates Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

