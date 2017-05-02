Contract negotiations fail between Tucson hospital, insurer

A Tucson-based hospital operator has failed to reach an agreement with health insurer UnitedHealthcare, a move that could force thousands of patients to find new doctors.
UnitedHealthcare and Northwest Healthcare announced Monday they were unable to agree on a new contract.
The health insurance company says Northwest Healthcare will no longer be an in-network care provider for its Medicare and Medicaid health care plans. That means patients may need to find another doctor or pay out of pocket for hospital costs.
United says about 46,000 patients in southern Arizona will be impacted.
Northwest Healthcare, which operates Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Medical Center, says United rejected every proposal it offered.
United officials say Northwest turned down a five-year agreement offer.
Both sides say they remain committed to finding a solution.
