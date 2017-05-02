News

May 02, 2017 11:38 AM

Local support bolsters Miano educational garden

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

LOS BANOS

Students huddled together Wednesday and asked bunches of questions about kiwis that were emerging from a tree at R.M. Miano Elementary School’s Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Learning Garden.

Students also planted and checked out the first bloom of new cauliflower, broccoli, strawberry, pepper, potato, onion, carrot and Brussels sprout plants that were purchased through a $500 grant last fall from the local Tractor Supply Co. store in Los Banos.

Through grants from local businesses, organizations and individuals, a garden program that has been teaching students about the importance of environment, plant-life and agriculture has been expanding.

“It’s really important that these opportunities, in connection with community support, make a real difference in how kids see agriculture,” teacher Sergio de Alba said, noting that the program is entirely donation-funded.

The garden is now one of 20 sprawled across the R.M. Miano Elementary School campus, De Alba said.

Each garden has its own theme, with its own lessons. For example, the Cesar E. Chavez garden teaches students how to grow one’s own fruits and vegetables.

There also is a garden devoted to desert plants, a pumpkin patch, a fern gully, a “Rock and Butterfly” garden, and an “Oasis” garden.

“My favorite part of the garden is how we all work together as a class” to grow plants and crops, said sixth-grader Carlos Torres. Other aspects students enjoyed were learning about new crops, the organic take on growing food, and the peaceful enjoyment of walking in and around the gardens.

Student Andria Posey said planting allowed her to experience new vegetables and fruits.

De Alba said the program started with one garden 16 years ago containing lettuce, grapes, blackberries and raspberries.

The Tractor Supply Co. “Hands-On” grant was awarded to 44 schools in the state. De Alba said Miano also has received a $2,750 grant from the Central California Asthma Collaborative for being “clean air champions.”

Other donating organizations include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Soares Lumber and Fence, the Merced County Farm Bureau and the Merced Irrigation District.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced 2:27

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced
Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove 1:58

Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove
Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 1:43

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos