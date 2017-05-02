News

May 02, 2017 1:43 PM

Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

By Monica Velez

A 21-year-old man was struck by a car sometime before noon while he was riding a bicycle along Santa Fe Drive near the former Castle Air Force Base, California Highway Patrol officers reported.

There were no major injuries.

The driver of a white Toyota, a 33-year-old woman, was heading east on Santa Fe in the right lane when “for an unknown reason” she veered right hitting a man on a silver and red Mongoose mountain bike, CHP Officer Jeremy Carabajal told the Merced Sun-Star.

The man had no visible injuries, Carabajal said, and he was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

“He was talking and I saw no blood or any broken bones,” he said.

The cyclist may have suffered some internal injuries, Carabajal said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Drugs or alcohol didn’t play a factor in the crash, officers said. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

