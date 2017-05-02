facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:16 Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze Pause 0:37 Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County 2:27 Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:43 The snowpack is still massive in May. Watch 5 years of Sierra snow from space 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:43 Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A 21-year-old man was struck by a car sometime before noon while he was riding a bicycle along Santa Fe Drive near the former Castle Air Force Base, California Highway Patrol officers reported on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Mvelez@mercedsunstar.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com