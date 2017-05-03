News

May 03, 2017 10:18 AM

NW Arizona hospital to double size of its cancer center

The Associated Press
KINGMAN, Ariz.

A hospital in northwestern Arizona has plans to double the size of its cancer center.

The Kingman Daily News Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2qFetmF) the 9,000-square-foot expansion at Kingman Regional Medical Center is expected to cost between $12 million and $14 million.

The cancer center will add a second vault with a state-of-the-art linear accelerator, which shoots beams of radiation directly onto cancer cells without damaging surrounding tissue. The facility will also get a new onsite pharmacy and private parking for cancer center patients.

The center's administrative director, Kerry Herbine, says the new facility will keep patients from having to go to Phoenix or Las Vegas for quality care.

The expansion project will be completed in two phases and should wrap up by February 2018.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze

Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 0:16

Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze
Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County 0:37

Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced 2:27

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos