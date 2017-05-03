NW Arizona hospital to double size of its cancer center

A hospital in northwestern Arizona has plans to double the size of its cancer center.
The Kingman Daily News Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2qFetmF) the 9,000-square-foot expansion at Kingman Regional Medical Center is expected to cost between $12 million and $14 million.
The cancer center will add a second vault with a state-of-the-art linear accelerator, which shoots beams of radiation directly onto cancer cells without damaging surrounding tissue. The facility will also get a new onsite pharmacy and private parking for cancer center patients.
The center's administrative director, Kerry Herbine, says the new facility will keep patients from having to go to Phoenix or Las Vegas for quality care.
The expansion project will be completed in two phases and should wrap up by February 2018.
